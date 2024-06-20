Indore: Mid-Day Meal At Malhar Ashram School Raises Eyebrows

CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain checks the quality of mid-day meal during inspection of Malhar Ashram School on Wednesday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Siddharth Jain, CEO of District Panchayat, did surprise inspection of the under construction CM Rise School at Malhar Ashram premises on Wednesday. During inspection, the quality of mid-day meal was found doubtful and he instructed to serve notice to concerned people. During inspection, concerned Sub-Divisional Officer, representative of Construction Agency, Police Housing Corporation officials were present. Jain directed the concerned Sub-Divisional Officer to remove encroachment from the construction area. He directed the construction agency to complete the work with full quality within the stipulated time frame.

During the school admission festival, Jain discussed with students regarding educational quality and other activities. He also checked the quality of mid-day meal provided to students. He also inspected the cooking site. Expressing displeasure over mid-day meal of not being of good quality, Jain directed to issue notice to the concerned agency.

He interacted with the students of Super 100 and obtained information related to teaching. He also inspected the hostel and directed the hostel superintendent to ensure better arrangements. He directed to encourage students for better education by ensuring basic facilities in the hostel. When students complained about the quality of food during inspection, Jain directed to improve all arrangements within 4 days and directed the concerned officer to inspect after the stipulated period and submit a report. He also directed him to regularly inspect the hostel and communicate with students and solve their problems on time. District Education Officer and other officers were present on this occasion.