MP: Cow Surprises Farmer, Delivers Three Healthy Calves In Seoni

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): In a rare event, a cow gave birth to a set of triplets on Tuesday in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh. This unique incident took place in the Takla village in the district. Both the mother cow and the newborn calves are healthy and fit.

As soon as the people heard the news, they flocked to reach the house and meet the newborn calves. People of the village stated that this is nothing short of a miraculous blessing because in most cases cows and buffaloes give birth to just one calf.

Three healthy female calves. |

According to information, the owner of the lucky cow is identified as Ghanshyam Arsiya who is a farmer by profession. Arsiya's cow gave birth to three calves, which is considered miraculous. All three female calves are identical and, most importantly, they are completely healthy. It is often observed that when more than one calf is born, they may not all be entirely healthy.

The birth of three healthy calves at once has created a joyous atmosphere in Ghanshyam's home. Ghanshyam mentioned that the greatest happiness lies in the fact that the cow is able to nurse all three calves simultaneously, which is a remarkable feat in itself.