Indore MiC Approves ₹20 Crore Road Project, 25 Smart Toilets; Backs Women’s Reservation Bill |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a move to improve urban infrastructure, Indore Municipal Corporation’s Mayor-in-Council (MiC) passed several key proposals during a special meeting chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav at the City Bus Office auditorium.

The meeting was convened to express support for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, or Women Reservation Bill, which is to be tabled in Parliament on April 16-18. The council described the Bill as a historic step toward strengthening women’s participation in governance and decision-making.

Mayor Bhargav said that empowering women would bring transformative changes to the nation’s development trajectory.

He noted that increased representation of women in legislative bodies such as Parliament and state assemblies would help unify and strengthen the country.

The council also resolved to promote awareness about the objectives of the Bill among the general public.

Key development decisions

Alongside the policy support, the MiC approved several infrastructure projects aimed at improving urban amenities:

A road construction project in Kushwah Nagar with an estimated cost of ₹20 crore

Installation of 25 new smart toilets across the city to enhance public convenience