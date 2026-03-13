Indore News: FY 2026–27 Budget To Be Milestone For Basic Facilities, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The upcoming budget for the financial year 2026–27 will prove to be a milestone in strengthening basic civic facilities, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said during the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) meeting held on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Bhargav and attended by municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, MiC members and senior officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation.

A detailed presentation on the budget estimates for FY 2026–27 was made at the start of the meeting, followed by discussions and suggestions from council members.

Bhargav said the proposed budget focuses on strengthening infrastructure and accelerating development works across the city. To promote local development, the council approved a provision of Rs10 lakh for development works for each zone and ward committee.

The mayor also said discussions were held on developing city markets through public-private partnership (PPP) and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the future.

During the meeting, approval was granted for road construction, sewer chambers and storm water line work worth Rs13.61 crore from Tulsi Nagar Bridge to Nipania.

The council also gave in-principle approval to rename Chhota Nehru Stadium as Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium. It also agreed to revise rent, membership and other user charges at Nehru Park and the Mhow Naka Swimming Pool.

The meeting also discussed constructing and maintaining a public toilet complex through CSR funding at Nayta Mundla ISBT. Tenders will also be issued for the operation and maintenance of basement parking facilities at Sarwate Bus Stand Basement Parking and Maharaja Complex.

In addition, the council agreed in principle to develop green areas and undertake beautification work on flyovers and bridges within the municipal limits of Indore.

Highlights

FY 2026–27 budget to prioritise strengthening basic civic facilities in Indore.

Rs10 lakh allocated for development works in each zone and ward committee.

Rs13.61 crore road, sewer and storm water project approved from Tulsi Nagar bridge to Nipania.

Chhota Nehru Stadium may be renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium.

User charges to be revised at Nehru Park and Mhow Naka Swimming Pool.

Green areas, flyovers and bridges to undergo beautification within municipal limits.