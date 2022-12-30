Indore: MGM readies 200 PG students for C-crisis

MGM medical College, Indore | Free Press

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the scare of Covid-19, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has trained over 200 post- graduate students (second year) to handle the crisis in an eventuality.

The students were trained with the treatment protocol, do’s and don’ts in case of emergency and also about operating the life-saving equipment.

“We have trained over 200 PG students on Thursday to handle emergency situations in case there's a surge in Covid-19 cases. These students didn’t get the chance to work during the first and second waves of the pandemic,” dean of MGM Medical College administration, Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that they have already checked the facilities including the oxygen plants, medicine availability and manpower.

“Through these training sessions, we are ensuring our preparations in the eventuality of a Covid-19 situation. We have readied about 250 personnel for the treatment of patients and along with them… students, resident doctors and assistant professors have also been trained,” Dr Dixit said.

The college administration has decided to train the first-year PG students too for the same to make the staff and students ready for a crisis situation.

“As per reports, it is expected that Covid-19 cases would increase by next month. However, we believe that patients would not require hospitalisation and the effect would be comparatively less than those of the first or second waves,” the college experts said.

Sharing the plan for dealing with the Covid spread, the college administration said that they will start admitting patients in MRTB Hospital initially and will open other hospitals like Chest Ward, Cancer Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital if cases are rampant. A dedicated floor for expecting mothers who test Covid positive would be initiated at the MTH Hospital if required.

The college administration is also satisfied with the mock drill conducted on December 27 as all the oxygen plants and equipment were found to be working properly.