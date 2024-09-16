Indore: MGM Medical College prepares Special Monkeypox Ward; Health officials on High Alert, Drawing from COVID-19 Lessons

MGM medical College, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s MGM Medical College and the health department have initiated measures to tackle a potential outbreak of monkeypox by setting up a dedicated ward.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said, "The ward, being established at Manorama Raje TB Hospital, will cater exclusively to suspected monkeypox cases. The special monkeypox ward will include five beds, and essential medicines to curb the infection will be stocked in advance. A separate medical team, trained in identifying and treating monkeypox symptoms, will be deployed to manage the ward."

The hospital administration assured that all necessary medical facilities will be available.

Drawing on experiences from the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure preparedness.

No Cases Yet, But Vigilance is High

While no monkeypox cases have been reported in Indore so far, neighboring states have seen a rise in infections. Health experts warn that the virus spreads quickly, making early preparations crucial to keeping the city’s situation under control. Major hospitals across Indore have been advised to stay alert and regularly review their stockpile of necessary medicines.

Symptoms and Transmission

Health experts point to common monkeypox symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes (especially in the neck or thighs), body rashes, and open sores. The virus spreads through contact with infected individuals or animals, including bites, scratches, and even transmission from mother to child.