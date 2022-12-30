Indore: MGM College admin constitutes three-member probe panel

MGM medical College, Indore | Free Press

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance of the complaints lodged by the resident doctors of pathology department in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College with CM Helpline, the college administration has constituted a three-member probe panel to investigate the matter and to resolve the issues.

The committee members include three senior professors who will probe the complaints of harassment lodged against Dr Shikha Ghanghoria with the Chief Minister’s Helpline, by the Junior Doctors’ Association, and the clerk who had lodged complaint about tearing the official orders.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit has directed the committee members to complete the probe and submit the report within seven days.

Notably, over 15 PG doctors had lodged complaints with the CM Helpline between December 14 and 16 while more than 30 complaints were lodged against the professor of Pathology Department in the last two years.

However, Dr Ghanghoria had said that the students had lodged complaints under the pressure of HoD Pathology and that he has been doing so since 2019. HoD Dr AK Panchonia had rubbished the claims made by Dr Ghanghoria and called the allegations against him baseless.

College administration had formed a committee in 2021 also and the college administration had assured that steps would be taken to prevent such incidents but the students alleged that nothing has been done so far.