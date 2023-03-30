Indore: Metro worker crushed to death on Super Corridor  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A worker of the metro project was killed after being hit by a loading vehicle on the Super Corridor on Wednesday. After the death, his co-workers staged a chakkajam near TCS Square demanding compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the family of the deceased. They agreed to lift the chakkajam only after police pacified them.

According to the police, Budan, 52 year, a resident of Bihar was a worker of the metro rail project. While working at the Super Corridor a speeding loading vehicle that was being driven recklessly hit him due to which he was killed. The police sent the body for an autopsy.

A jam-like situation prevailed there for more than an hour due to which commuters especially people, going to the airport, had to face difficulty in passing from there. Afterwards, police force reached there and took the situation under control. It is said that the concerned officers have assured the protestors that compensation will be given to the deceased’s family.