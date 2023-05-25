 Indore : Menstrual hygiene awareness programme under “Udita Yojna” on May 28
Sanitary napkins and training on menstrual hygiene to be provided to females aged 18- 49

Thursday, May 25, 2023
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Under the “Udita Yojna”, Women and Child Development Department is going to organise a management training cum awareness programme on May 28 to observe International Menstrual Hygiene Day. The programme is to be organised at different project levels, where CDPO’s will be responsible for conducting the programmes at different zones.

Menstrual hygiene management training cum awareness programme will be conducted in two parts. The directorate has ordered that the first part must comprise of health check-up camps for adolescent girls and training-cum-awareness programmes for women and girls should be organised in the second part. Teenage girls, members of Shaurya Dal, members of women's self-help groups and matrishyogini, Anganwadi workers and assistants will participate in the training programme. During the training programme, doctor’s advice would be taken for menstrual health and menstrual cycle and health problems. 

The budget allocation and detailed guidelines are being issued separately under the Udita Yojana, so that preparations for the programme could be completed in advance.  Under the Udita scheme, menstrual health of adolescent girls is promoted. The scheme prepares activities for adolescent girls by creating a platform for discussion on issues related to nutrition and health of adolescent girls. All adolescent girls and women aged 18 to 49 will be beneficiaries.





