Indore: Meeting to check electricity dept's preparedness ahead of rains

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal commissioner on Saturday took a review meeting of the IMC’s electricity department to ensure that the power supply does not get affected in the city due to heavy rains.

In the meeting, chaired by commissioner Pratibha Pal, she took information from the concerned officers regarding the works to be done by the IMC's electricity department. She gave them a deadline till June 30 to complete all the electric maintenance work and work of electric poles and central lighting.

During the review meeting, the electricity inspectors were instructed to monitor power equipment in their respective wards every Sunday so that electricity panels, electric poles and central lighting remain in working condition in their areas. She also gave instructions that street lights of all the busy roads in the city must be monitored and damaged lights must be replaced and repaired.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal also reviewed pending complaints related to the electricity department in CM Helpline and Indore 311 Mayor Helpline, during which she found that complaints related to electricity in Zone 7, 8, 13, 18 and 19 were not resolved. The commissioner reprimanded and directed them to resolve the pending complaints in the next three days.

The commissioner has directed all the electricity sub-engineer and electricity inspector to speed up the resolution of pending complaints of CM Helpline and Indore 311 Mayor Helpline related to their zone/ward, as well as to redress the complaints within the time limit.

