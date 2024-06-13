Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Takes Up Cudgels Against Smart City Graft Case |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has geared up against the corruption case in the Smart City. While talking to media persons on Wednesday he said, ‘The agency which was given the work of garbage waste plant under Smart City Project had to pay fixed revenue and despite not paying the fixed revenue and going against the condition of the tender, their tender has been extended.

This shows that direct benefits have been given to the agency, which has caused a huge loss in the processing of city's dry waste.’ ‘When I got information about the case, I requested Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to investigate it. This is a fraud of a high level and it is like cheating the city and it is our responsibility to take strict action against those who are guilty in any such case,’ the mayor said.

Bhargav has asked the collector to investigate the case of illegal extension of contract of an agency working for Indore Smart City Development Limited. The case relates to unauthorised extension for seven years of an agreement between Indore Smart City Development Ltd and Nepra Resource Management Pvt Ltd regarding a tender issued for the ‘Supply, Installation and Commissioning of a 300 TPD capacity Automated Material Recovery Facility for Dry Municipal Waste generated in Indore Municipal Area, along with Operation and Maintenance at Devguradiya under PPP Model.

This follows a complaint by one MiC member of the extension granted to the agency flouting all rules and regulations during the tenure of former municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal. The agreement dated October 1,2018 was extended even though more than three years were left for completion of the original contract.

The agreement specifically provides that ‘the 'contract shall be terminated if the contractor fails to pay the royalty decided in the tender for consequently two years.’ The outstanding royalty amount as per the note sheet of ISCDL comes to the tune of Rs 4,42,42,458 and no efforts were ever made to recover the said outstanding royalty amount nor any action was ever taken to terminate the contract.'