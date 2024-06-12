Indore: Mayor Pushyimitra Bhargav Calls For Probe Into Suspected ₹4 Crore Smart City Scam |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has asked the collector to investigate a case of illegal extension of a contract of an agency working for Indore Smart City Development Limited. The case relates to unauthorised extension for seven years of an agreement between Indore Smart City Development Ltd and Nepra Resource Management Pvt Ltd regarding a tender issued for the "Supply, Installation, and Commissioning of a 300 TPD capacity Automated Material Recovery Facility for Dry Municipal Waste generated in the Indore Municipal Area, along with Operation and Maintenance at Deveguradiya under the PPP Model. This follows a complaint by one MiC member of the extension granted to the agency flouting all rules and regulations during the tenure of former municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

The agreement dated October 1,2018 was extended even though more than three years were left for the completion of the original contract. The agreement specifically provides that ‘the 'contract shall be terminated if the contractor fails to pay the royalty decided in the tender for consequently two years."

The outstanding royalty amount as per the note sheet of the ISCDL comes to the tune of Rs 4,42,42,458 and no efforts were ever made to recover the said outstanding royalty amount nor any action was ever taken to terminate the contract.’ The mayor also requested CM Mohan Yadav to direct specialised agencies such as the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) or the Lokayukta to conduct a thorough investigation into this scam within a stipulated timeframe.