Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Seeks Criminal Contempt Proceedings Against Digvijay Singh's 'Chor' Remark |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has urged Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh for allegedly referring to the Supreme Court as a "Chor" (thief).

In a formal letter dated June 12, Bhargav, who is also a former Additional Advocate General of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, requested the Solicitor General to grant consent under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, to prosecute the former Chief Minister.

During an interview with PTI on Thursday, Digvijay Singh expressed frustration over the scheduling of a legal petition, stating, "It was known that everyone is involved in the theft that has taken place - not just the State, but the Centre as well. The Election Commission too, and, I am forced to say, the Supreme Court as well. When the Supreme Court knew that our petition would become infructuous after 4 pm, why didn't they hear it today? Why did they set tomorrow's date? This is all a combined theft."

Calculated and Wilful Attack

Bhargav emphasised that a close review of the video demonstrates the remark was neither a slip of the tongue nor spoken in the heat of the moment.

"Digvijay Singh appears to have consciously paused before making the impugned statement, thereby demonstrating deliberation and intention," Bhargav wrote in his letter. He asserted that the comment constitutes a "calculated and wilful attack upon the dignity, authority and credibility of the Supreme Court."

Bhargav argued that while fair criticism of judicial rulings is permissible under Indian law, portraying the apex court as corrupt or criminal strikes at the very foundation of the rule of law and erodes public faith in the judiciary.

Legal Groundwork

Bhargav invoked Section 2(c)(i) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, which defines criminal contempt as any act or publication that scandalises or lowers the authority of any court.

Arguing that the matter transcends political rivalries, Bhargav stated that leaving such statements unchecked would embolden further attacks on constitutional institutions.

He submitted a pen drive containing the video evidence to the Solicitor General’s office in New Delhi, requesting that the matter be treated with utmost urgency.