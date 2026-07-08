Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Inspects 14-D Theatre At Indore Zoo; Facility To Open For Visitors Soon |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Wednesday visited and inspected the newly constructed 14-D theatre at Indore Zoo, Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya.

He appreciated the efforts of the construction agency and said Indore has always focused on innovation and introducing new facilities for citizens.

He also hailed the 14-D theatre on his official X handle and wrote, “Indore is once again set to create a new identity in the country. The country's first 14D digital zoo is now nearly ready. Today, we got a glimpse of its various attractions, including the state-of-the-art 14D theatre, digital maze, digital garden and other immersive experiences.”

इंदौर एक बार फिर देश में नई पहचान बनाने जा रहा है।



देश का पहला 14D डिजिटल ज़ू अब लगभग तैयार है। आज इसके विभिन्न आकर्षणों—अत्याधुनिक 14D थिएटर, डिजिटल भूल-भुलैया, डिजिटल गार्डन और अन्य इमर्सिव अनुभवों का अवलोकन किया।



यह केवल एक मनोरंजन स्थल नहीं, बल्कि तकनीक, शिक्षा और प्रकृति… pic.twitter.com/SRmUyvH5U9 — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) July 8, 2026

Describing the facility, the Mayor wrote, “This is not just an entertainment spot, but a unique experience that will blend technology, education and nature together. I am confident that after its inauguration, this digital zoo will become a prime attraction not only for the residents of Indore but also for tourists coming from across the country.”

Visitors to get entry soon

According to the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), visitors at Indore Zoo will soon get to experience the unique, state-of-the-art 14-D theatre.

Through special films and digital effects, children and adults will be able to explore wildlife closely and learn interesting facts about animals and nature conservation.

The theatre will use 14 special effects to provide visitors with an immersive experience.

The complex will also feature a hologram zoo showcasing 3D animal projections, along with facilities including a waterfall, cafeteria, jungle safari and maze.

Along with the theatre, a digital garden, digital maze and digital experience zone have also been developed at the zoo.

These facilities aim to combine education, entertainment and awareness about wildlife conservation through modern technology.

The facility has been developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and will be inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.