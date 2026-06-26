Indore Mayor Cancels Muharram Fair At Dhobi Ghat; High Court Challenge Filed By Karbala Committee | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the Indore Municipal Corporation's Mayor-in-Council (MIC) cancelled permission for the annual Muharram fair at Dhobi Ghat, the Wakf Karbala Maidan Intezamiya Committee has moved the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, challenging the decision.

The petition, filed by the Wakf Karbala Intezamiya Committee against the State of Madhya Pradesh and other respondents, seeks judicial intervention over the cancellation of permission for the traditional fair held during Muharram at Karbala Maidan.

The petition includes the municipal order cancelling the fair, the committee's representation, appointment documents and copies of the earlier permission granted by the civic body.

The controversy erupted after the Mayor-in-Council, chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, held a virtual meeting late on Thursday night and revoked permission for the fair with immediate effect.

The civic body decided that only the religious ritual of immersing tazias (Taziye thande karna) would be allowed at Dhobi Ghat.

According to the Mayor, the decision was taken after information surfaced on social media suggesting that permission had been granted for both the religious ritual and the fair.

During the review meeting, the MIC noted that organisers had allegedly violated conditions of last year's permission and had also failed to deposit the prescribed municipal fee for the fair.

Citing these violations, the council withdrew permission for the fair while allowing only the religious observance.

Documents attached with the petition indicate that the committee had applied to the Indore Municipal Corporation on June 3 seeking permission to organise the traditional three-day Muharram fair from June 26 to June 28 at Karbala Maidan along with the customary tazia immersion ritual.

The committee stated that the fair has been held every year as part of the Muharram observance.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing before the High Court in the afternoon.