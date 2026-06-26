Indore District Bar Association Poll Results Out; Rakesh Pal Wins President’s Post

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The results of the Indore District Bar Association elections for the 2026–27 term were declared early Friday morning after overnight counting at the District Court premises.

Rakesh Pal was elected as the new President of the Bar Association. Jitendra Neem won the post of Vice-President, while Dharmendra Gurjar was elected Secretary. Nimesh Solanki secured the post of Joint Secretary, and Pallavika Adhyari was elected Treasurer.

Voting for the annual election was held on Wednesday from 11 am to 5 pm, after which the counting process began. The results were declared early the next morning following the completion of counting.

The election witnessed a keen contest for the post of President, with the main fight between Rakesh Pal and Gopal Kacholiya. Several other candidates also contested the election.

A total of 5,463 advocates were eligible to vote. Seven polling booths were set up inside the District Court premises to ensure smooth polling. Separate arrangements were made for senior advocates and women members, while CCTV cameras monitored both the voting and counting process to ensure transparency.

The newly elected office-bearers will lead the Indore District Bar Association for the 2026–27 term.

Newly Elected Office-Bearers (2026–27):

President: Rakesh Pal

Vice-President: Jitendra Neem

Secretary: Dharmendra Gurjar

Joint Secretary: Nimesh Solanki

Treasurer: Pallavika Adhyari