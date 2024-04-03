 Indore Massive Fire Breaks Out At Tyre Warehouse In Transport Nagar, Engulfs 10 Nearby Shops; Video
The tyre warehouse was owned by Aarif bhai.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a tyre warehouse in Indore's Transport Nagar on Wednesday. The raging flames further spread to 10 nearby shops.

The incident occurred in the Transport Nagar area of the Bhavarkuan police station jurisdiction of Indore. The tyre warehouse was owned by Aarif bhai. Prima facia, the cause of fire is said to be a short circuit at the warehouse, which further spread to nearby shops.

As the dark smoke clouds billowed, a crowd of people gathered at the spot. Seeing the aggressive flames, locals dialed fire station.

Fire brigades and police rushed to the spot to take control of the situation. No casualty has been reported, however, a huge financial loss is expected.

More details waited...

(This story is compiled by Web Desk)

