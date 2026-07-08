Indore Man Turns Violent, Kills Sibling During Family Argument

Family Dispute Turns Fatal As Brother Allegedly Kills Sibling With Head Blow During Morning Argument In Indore | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A family dispute turned fatal on Wednesday when a man allegedly struck his brother on the head during an argument, killing him in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The incident occurred in Baba Yadav's Badi Gali under the jurisdiction of Banganga police station area in Indore.

According to the Banganga police station in-charge, the deceased was identified as Sandeep, son of Anil Dharam, a resident of Baba Yadav's Badi Gali.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the brothers had a dispute that morning.

The dispute escalated to the point where one brother attacked Sandeep on the head, seriously injuring him.

All three brothers were alcoholics

Following the incident, another brother immediately rushed the injured Sandeep to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead during treatment.

According to police, there are three brothers in the family, all three of whom work as labourers.

Preliminary information also reveals that all three were alcoholics. His mother also lives with him.

Both brothers in custody

Following the incident, police detained Sandeep's brother, who took him to the hospital, and Ajay, the brother accused of murder, at the Bhagirath police station and began questioning them.

Police are investigating the entire incident and will take further legal action based on the investigation.

Call Before Death Exposes Alleged Honour Killing; Mother, Brother Arrested

Another case of sibling's murder was reported in Indore, where 25-year-old Jyoti Agrawal became the victim of honour killing. According to police, Jyoti called her boyfriend and informed him that her mother and brother were assaulting her. She even pleaded him to come and save her before the call was abruptly disconnected and her mobile phone was broken during the scuffle with the family.