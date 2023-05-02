Indore: Man tries to extort Rs 1 crore from Choithram Mandi trader | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man working with a vegetable trader was arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 lakh from the trader, police said on Monday. The accused had sent some letters demanding money from the trader and threatening him to abduct his children and other relatives if he failed to give money to him.

DCP (zone-1) Aditya Mishra informed the media persons that vegetable trader of Choithram Mandi Kallu Bagri had lodged a complaint that he had received a letter from an unknown person on April 11. The letter sender had demanded Rs 25 lakh from the trader. He did not respond when the accused again sent a letter demanding Rs 40 lakh. When he finally did not respond, the accused demanded Rs 1 crore threatening him to abduct his children, grandchildren etc and to kill them.

Rajendra Nagar police station staff registered a case against an unidentified person and a team was constituted to identify the accused and to arrest him, DCP said. Keeping in mind the safety of the trader, the police started an investigation into the case and managed to arrest the accused named Askhilesh Verma.

Akhilesh, who worked with Bagri as a middleman, informed the police that he used to buy vegetables from the farmers for the trader. Akhilesh knew the financial condition of the Bagri. He allegedly informed the police that he was facing financial difficulties for more than 4 years so he prepared a plan to extort money from the trader.

Akhilesh has a debt of Rs 15 lakh and he had tried to borrow money from the trader but the trader had refused to give money to him so he sent the letters threateningly to the trader. Police are investigating the case further.