 Indore: Man Steals Valuables Worth Rs 10L From Friend’s House
Police have recovered the stolen valuables that he had hidden inside a pipe in his home.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 03:29 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Man Steals Valuables Worth Rs 10L From Friend’s House | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : A man who stole cash and valuables worth around Rs 10 lakh from his friend’s house was arrested by police from Kadavghat area on Thursday. Police have recovered the stolen valuables that he had hidden inside a pipe in his home.

Pandrinath police said that Sarfuddin Qureshi, a butcher by profession, lodged a complaint that someone had stolen cash of Rs 3 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh from his house.

During investigation, police came to know that Qureshi’s son had a friend named Jibran Khan who used to frequent the house. Police also came to know that Qureshi’s son had told Jibran about the valuables kept in his house. What is more, Jibran had come to Qureshi’s house around the time the theft took place.

Police questioned Jibran, and though initially, he claimed he was innocent after sustained questioning confessed his crime and told the police that he had hidden the valuables in a pipe in the water tank. Police said that Jibran has a previous criminal record.

