Indore: Man organises blood donation camp on tervi of his mother

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Covid-19 has, one way or the other, impacted the lives of all of us. The situation during the two previous Covid-19 waves was critical and hundreds of people suffered due to a lack of blood. With the oath that, now, no one should suffer in such a situation, on the ‘tervi’ of his mother, Suresh Paliwal organised a blood donation camp in which many people donated blood.

Suresh said that he invited around 150 people to the blood donation camp. “Around 100 units of blood were taken and 50-60 people donated their blood. The blood of people between 18 and 40 years was drawn. No blood was drawn from people who were ill or had taken some medicines,” said Suresh.

His mother, Chandrakanta Paliwal, was an 89-year-old housewife.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:54 PM IST