Indore: 34.54 lakh consumers get power at ₹1/unit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Grah Jyoti Yojana of the state government, around 34.54 lakh consumers have been provided electricity at the rate of ₹ 1 unit in Malwa-Nimar region in last month. A subsidy of about Rs 137 crore has been provided by the government to consumers under the scheme.

According to the government scheme, consumers whose consumption of electricity is up to 150 units per month, are charged Re 1 per unit for first 100 units and the remaining 50 units electricity are charged according to the prescribed rate. The number of people availing of the benefit of this government scheme has been increasing in the Malwa-Nimar region.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that, out of 15 districts under the discom, Indore district has the highest number of beneficiaries at around 4.5 lakh.

Dhar, Dewas, Barwani, Khargone, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain have around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries. In the other districts, too, the beneficiary figure ranges from 100,000 to 2.5 lakh.

Tomar said the billing software gives the benefit of the scheme according to the monthly consumption. “There’s been an increase in the number of beneficiaries of cheap electricity following some decline in consumption due to the falling temperatures,” he added.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 09:48 PM IST