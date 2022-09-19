Indore: Man opened fire on pub owner, friend over refusing to give entry in pub

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over not giving entry in the pub, a man shot at and injured the owner of Rag The Bistro pub and his friend late on Saturday. It is said that the accused fired five bullets using a pistol outside the pub and fled the scene. The accused with his two friends had gone to the pub where he had an argument with an employee. The police could not arrest the accused even after 20 hours of the incident. The patrolling police officers reached the spot soon after the incident.

According to DCP (Zone-2) Sampat Upadhyay, pub owner Piyush Thakur and his friend Rahul Singh Chouhan got injured in the firing. The accused named Soni Yadav, a resident of Omaxe City reportedly opened fire using his bullet on the pub owner and his friend. However, they received bullet injuries in their legs and their condition is stated to be out of danger. A case under section 307 of the IPC was registered against Soni Yadav and others and further investigation was underway into the case. The CCTVs of the spot are also being examined by the police. It is said that the accused is the nephew of a retired DSP.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused along with his friends reached the pub but the employees didn’t allow him to enter saying that the time was over. Then, the accused had an argument with the employees. Later, he had an altercation with the pub owner Piyush. When Piyush and his friend Rahul came out of the pub, the accused opened fire on them. He had fired five bullets on them and fled the scene. Piyush and Rahul received bullet injuries on their legs. Panic gripped the area after this incident. The people informed the police about the incident and took the injured persons to the hospital. After knowing about the incident, Additional DCP (traffic) Anil Patidar, ACP BPS Parihar and Bhanwarkuan police station in charge Shashikant Chourasiya, who were on night patrol in the city, reached the spot.

Police said that after the incident the accused reached home and he had an argument with his family members as well. Later, he left the house. His car was recovered from a township near Bypass Road. The police are searching for the accused. In this case, the State Excise Department officials have also started an investigation to know about the irregularities in the pub.

Collector would take action if found criminal runs pub

Collector Manish Singh told the media persons that the action would be taken against the bar owner if found that it was being run by a person, who has a criminal background. The pub licence would be cancelled if irregularities were found. Singh further said that this incident was not an impact of nightlife culture recently started by the district administration for the BRTS area for the convenience of the people in the city.

