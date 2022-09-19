Indore: UIDAI clears air over making new Aadhaar cards

Aadhaar cards |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The district e-governance office Indore on Sunday refuted the information doing rounds on social media of that ‘the UIDAI will not issue Aadhaar cards to children below five years and cards of children above that will only be made at Indore or Bhopal.’

Officials said that as per the instructions of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the work related to making new Aadhaar cards of citizens can be done at a few selected Aadhaar enrolment centres.

District e-governance manager Ankita Porwal said that at present new Aadhaar cards are being made at all Aaadhar registration centers except UCL, which can be done till September 30, 2022.

After this, the UIDAI will make changes in the Aadhaar centre system and the work of new Aadhaar registration can be done at the selected Aadhaar registration centres of the district. The list of such Aadhaar registration centres will be made available to the citizens separately by the district e-governance office.