Indore: Man Killed, Friend Injured As Truck Hits Bike | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was killed while his friend sustained injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in the Tejaji Nagar police station area on Friday evening. The accident happened in the Devguradia area around 6:30 pm.

They were taken to the hospital but one was declared dead. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members. According to police, the deceased was identified as Vijay Pandey, a resident of Malviya Nagar. He owned a grocery shop in his house.

He was going with his friend Brijesh on a motorcycle when a truck hit his motorcycle. Vijay fell on the road and died on the spot as he came under the wheel of the truck.

The police launched an investigation into the case to know the circumstances under which the accident happened and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Representative Photo

13 Sentenced To 3 Yrs In Jail For Illegal Transportation Of Liquor

A local court on Saturday sentenced 13 people to three years of imprisonment for illegal transportation of 1,200 boxes of liquor and making forged documents.

DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava said that the court of ADJ Nilesh Yadav sentenced the accused to three years of imprisonment each. DPO said that a patrolling team of police caught a truck on Mhow Neemuch Road in 2011 and recovered 1,200 liquor boxes from it.

When the accused were asked for the documents they showed some documents which were found suspicious. On verification, the police found that the documents were forged. The police arrested the accused and produced them in the court.