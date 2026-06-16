Indore Man Killed By Friend During Drunken Brawl In Indore's Panchwati Colony; Accused On The Run | Representative Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly murdered by his friend during a drunken argument in Indore’s Aerodrome police station area on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident took place around 1 pm in Panchwati Colony.

The deceased was identified as Jitendra Meena, son of Phoolchand Meena. Police said his friend, Dharmendra Panwar, attacked him following an argument while they were drinking together.

Aerodrome police station in-charge Varendra Kushwah said the two were consuming alcohol when a dispute broke out between them.

In a fit of rage, Dharmendra allegedly attacked Jitendra with a liquor bottle and later hit him with a nearby water motor.

Jitendra suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Police said Jitendra worked at a private bank. According to preliminary information, his wife had left him around seven years ago and he had been living alone since then.

After receiving information, police reached the spot, sent the body for post-mortem, and registered a murder case.

The accused is absconding and a search operation is underway.

Murders frequently reported in city

On June 8, a 34-year-old tattoo artist died after falling from a moving bike in Bhaktavar Ram Nagar under the Tilak Nagar Police Station area on Saturday night.

Police said Yogesh Silawat was riding with two friends and lost balance in an intoxicated state. He later died during treatment. While police are treating it as an accident, his family has alleged murder.