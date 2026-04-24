Indore Man Held For Bludgeoning Victim To Death Over Liquor Dispute | FP Photos

Indore (Madhya pradesh): Police arrested a suspect for bludgeoning a 51-year-old man to death over a liquor dispute in Scheme Number 136 under the Lasudia police station limits, an official said on Friday.

DCP Kumar Prateek told reporters that on the morning of April 17, the body of Kadwa Dhangode, a labourer hailing from Khargone, was discovered with fatal head injuries near the Harsingar Complex garden.

With no eyewitnesses and CCTV cameras at the crime scene, police traced Dhangode’s final movements to a liquor shop on MR-10. CCTV footage revealed an unidentified motorcycle rider picking up the victim shortly before the murder.

The suspect was identified as Pramod Vaidya, a resident of Kabit Kheri. Acting on a tip-off, police spotted Vaidya near Niranjanpur Mandi, who attempted to flee on his motorcycle and was captured after his bike slipped.

During interrogation, Vaidya allegedly confessed to the crime and said that a heated argument broke out between him and the deceased after Dhangode insisted that Pramod buy liquor for him, as they are acquaintances. The victim abused him, and to take revenge for the abuse, Vaidya offered the victim a lift home, but instead took him to the isolated garden where he crushed his head with a cement block. Police have arrested the suspect and seized the motorcycle used in the crime.