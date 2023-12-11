Indore: Man Killed After Truck Rams Bike | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man was killed in an accident after his motorcycle was rammed by a truck in Lasudia police station area on Saturday. The accident happened near Dewas Naka around 7 pm when he was returning to his house after work.

He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead. The driver fled the scene leaving the truck. The police are probing the case and recording statements of the deceased family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vishnu Prasad, a resident of Galonda village in Depalpur. Vishnu’s son Lakhan said that his father was a contractor and used to take contracts for building construction.

He was returning to his residence from his construction site in Dakachya. The police began a probe into the case and conducted a post-mortem of the deceased. Police seized the truck and are gathering information about the driver based on the registration number of the truck.

Toddler Spills Hot Water On Herself, Dies | FP Photo

Toddler Spills Hot Water On Herself, Dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two and half-year-old girl died after she accidentally spilled hot water on herself while playing at her house in Lasudia police station area. The incident happened on December 3 and the girl was taken to the hospital.

The toddler however succumbed to severe burns during treatment at MY Hospital around 8 pm on Saturday. Police are investigating the case and recording statements of her family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Devika, a resident of British Park Colony. The family originally hailed from Bhind. Her father owns a small fruit business.

Devika’s cousin Munesh said that she was playing at her house and accidently spilled hot water from a utensil which was kept for bathing. She had a brother and was the only daughter of her parents.

The police began a probe into the case and handed over the body to the family members after conducting a post-mortem of the deceased.