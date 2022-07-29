Indore: Man gets confirmation message without being vaccinated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the health department officials claimed to achieve the highest number of precaution dose inoculation on a single day on Wednesday, various cases of technical glitches and anomalies also came to fore during the vaccination drive as well.

In one case, a man received the messages of precaution dose of vaccination on his number even when he didn’t take the vaccine.

“I received a message at 7.09 pm from NHPSMS that I am successfully vaccinated with the precaution dose even though I never went to the vaccination centre,” the man said, wishing anonymity.

Similarly, some other people also got such messages and reached the health department to lodge their complaints.

Commenting on the same, District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said, “We haven’t come across any such case. We will look into it and will take appropriate steps to rectify the issue. However, some people had gone through offline registration due to server issues and they will get the confirmation message soon after uploading the data on the portal.”

Meanwhile, health department officials could vaccinate over 12,000 people with the precaution dose on Thursday. The vaccination of people was continued on 184 sites on Thursday with which the total number of people who have taken precaution dose crossed 3 lakh mark.

