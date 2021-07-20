Indore: Man, friend arrested for killing brother

Indore: A man and his friend were arrested by the police for killing the man's elder brother in Simrol area, on Tuesday.

It is said that the deceased had an argument with the accused after he prevented them from fishing at the stop dam in Choral village.

According to ASP Punit Gehlot, the body of Choral resident Sevaram Kohli was found near the stop dam of Choral River behind Kalakund railway station on July 17. Injury marks were found on his body. A team led by Somrol TI Dharmendra Shivhare was constituted by the senior officials to arrest the accused.

During the investigation, the police came to know that Sevaram used to go to the stop dam for fishing. Police came to know that Sevaram’s brother Ramesh and his friend Chhitar had also gone to the dam for fishing, and they had an argument. The police detained Ramesh and Chhitar and the accused allegedly confessed their crime. They told the police that Sevaram didn’t allow his brother Ramesh to fish at the dam. On July 16, the accused also had an argument with Sevaram after that the accused attacked Sevaram with an axe and fled from the scene. The police have seized the axe and the clothes from the accused and further investigation is underway.

SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain has announced a cash award for the team that cracked the case.