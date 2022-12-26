Indore: Man found hanging, wife dead on floor

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple was found dead at their rented accommodation in the Lasudia area on Sunday. The woman was found on the floor while her husband was found hanging so the police believe that the man first killed his wife after which he committed suicide. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and an investigation into the case has begun.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that the deceased have been identified as Sunil Jatav (27), a resident of Shivpuri and his 25-year-old wife Mamta. They were staying in a rented house in Arandiya village for four months. They used to work in the area. On Sunday, the door of their house was found closed till afternoon. The neighbours knocked the door but there was no answer from inside. When the neighbours watched from the window, they found Sunil hanging and his wife lying on the floor.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy. There was an injury mark on the woman’s body. A stole was also found tied in her neck. It was believed that following an argument between the couple, Sunil strangled his wife and attacked her with a knife. After killing her, he also hanged himself from the ceiling. The house was sealed by the police for investigation.

Read Also Indore: MGM College applies to increase 21 PG seats in Medicine department