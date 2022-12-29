Indore: Man duped of Rs 98K by conman posing as BSF personnel

Representative Image | Photo: Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was duped of Rs 98,000 by a conman, who posed as a BSF official and told him to book DJ and cameras for a year-end party at the BSF campus and then he tricked the complainant into sharing his UPI details and withdrew the amount from his account.

However, the crime branch ensured the return of the entire amount within a few days to the bank account of the complainant.

According to a crime branch officer, a person named Narayan in his complaint said that he is an events manager and arranges for cameras, DJs etc for parties in the city. He had received a call from a person, who posed as a BSF officer. He told Narayan to arrange for DJ and cameras for a party on 31st December on the BSF campus, Aerodrome Road. The deal was done for Rs 80,000.

He informed the complainant that he would be given entry into the campus on the day of the event and said his senior officers would make payment of the bill. Then the complainant received a call from a person, who said that he was calling from the accounts department of the BSF. He gathered information from the complainant about his bank account details and then somehow tricked him into parting with his UPI details and withdrew Rs 98,000 from his account.

After finding that he had been duped, the complainant informed the cyber helpline. The crime branch contacted the concerned officer and ensured that the money was returned to the complainant’s bank account. The complainant thanked the officers for returning his money to his account.

The crime branch officers said that the people should not trust unknown people posing as army men, BSF and CRPF personnel. Before making a payment, people should check the reliability of the caller. In case of any online fraud, report the matter to the cyber helpline (7049124445) immediately.