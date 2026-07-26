Indore Man Dies After Elephant Lifts, Tramples Him During Feeding In Indore | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 49-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died after an elephant attacked him while he was feeding the animal jaggery in Indore’s Raj Nagar area on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Vijay alias Laxman Rao Holkar, a resident of E-Sector, Raj Nagar, near the Raj Nagar Police Outpost.

The incident took place around 4:30 pm under the jurisdiction of Chandan Nagar police station.

According to police, some Jain community members had brought an elephant from Ujjain to Indore for a religious programme.

Elephant Lifts, Tramples Man While Being Fed Jaggery In #Indore; Victim Passes Away During Treatment #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/I6gjDXhiUh — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 26, 2026

The elephant, along with its mahout, was later taken around Raj Nagar for seeking donations.

During this time, Vijay approached the elephant and started feeding it jaggery. However, the animal suddenly became aggressive and attacked him.

The elephant reportedly wrapped its trunk around Vijay, lifted him, threw him to the ground and then stepped on his chest.

People present at the spot immediately rushed to help Vijay and informed his family members. He was taken to the district hospital in a critical condition, where doctors referred him to MY Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

His family later shifted him to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment late on Saturday night.

Police officials said Vijay was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.

His family members told police that Vijay’s brother and other relatives also live nearby. He is survived by his wife and son.

Following the incident, Chandan Nagar police registered a case of accidental death and began an investigation.

The mahout accompanying the elephant was detained and is being questioned by police to ascertain the circumstances that led to the attack.

Officials are also looking into whether proper safety measures were followed while moving the elephant through the residential area.