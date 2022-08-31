Indore: Man brutally killed, lower portion of body dumped near Star Square

The spot from where the body was recovered |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Khajrana area after the lower portion of a human body was found in a white bag near the road on Tuesday morning. After the person was brutally killed, both the legs were tied with the stole of a woman and dumped in the area. The police believe that the deceased was a eunuch. However, investigations are on and the autopsy report is awaited. It is believed that he was killed somewhere else and the body was dumped at the spot.

According to additional DCP Rajesh Vyas, the body was recovered from a place between Star Square and Shaheed Petrol Pump on MR-10 around 9 am. IMC employees found a bag near the road and they opened it. They were shocked to see the body part below the waist of a person inside the bag. They informed the police immediately. The Khajrana police and the FSL team reached the spot and sent the remains for an autopsy.

The police believe that it was the body part of a eunuch from the Chandan Nagar area as he had been missing from his house, But the medical test and autopsy report is awaited to establish the facts. Now, the killers are being hunted by the police and further investigations are on to establish the identity of the deceased.

Khajrana police station-in-charge Dinesh Verma said the police could not locate the upper body part anywhere in the city till the filing of this report. Verma said the killer, or killer, would be identified and arrested soon.

As the legs were tied with the stole of a woman, it was believed that, after brutally murdering the man, the killers had cut his body from the middle and dumped a part of the body in Khajrana area in the bag in order to hide the identity of the person. The CCTVs of the area are being checked to identify the killers or the vehicle in which the body part was brought there.

