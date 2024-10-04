Indore: Man Badly Beaten In Train, Dies Due To Delay In Treatment

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delay of about 10 hours in getting treatment resulted in the death of a man who was found at the Chandrawatiganj railway station in an injured state on September 30.

The injured man was taken out of the station by GRP personnel who instead of taking him to a hospital or informing the Chandrawatiganj police station about his condition left him at a paan shop.

The man died on October 1 during treatment. Forty-year-old Kamal Gangadhar, a resident of Potlod village near Chandrawatiganj was found injured at the railway station in Chandrawatiganj on September 30. On October 1 morning, the paan shop owner spotted him and identified him.

He informed Kamal’s family members who reached there and took him to the hospital but he couldn’t be saved. He was in pain all night. If he had received timely treatment, his life could have been saved.

Chandrawatiganj police station in charge Surendra Singh Singhar informed Free Press that Kamal had bought a train ticket from Gautampura to Barnagar on September 30. In CCTV footage, he was seen going somewhere in Gautampura around 8 am on September 30.

After his death, an autopsy was conducted in Sanwer when the police came to know that he was badly beaten in the train by unidentified men and later left on the railway track.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified people and the police are trying to identify them. Singhar further said that the CCTVs of various places were being examined but the accused couldn’t be identified till the filing of the report.

Police also gathered information from the GRP policemen, who informed the police that the man was drunk so they left him near a paan shop in the night.