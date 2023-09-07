 Indore: Man Arrested For Stealing Pistol, Rs 52,000 From Car
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A person was arrested for stealing cash, pistol and other valuables after breaking the windshield of a car in the Lasudia area. The accused confessed to have committed other such thefts in Lasudia and MIG areas as well. 

According to Lasudia TI Taresh Soni, one Rishiraj had lodged a complaint on August 31 that he along with his friend had gone to a hotel for dinner in Scheme Number 78. When he came out of the hotel, he found a windshield of his car broken and the bag missing from it. His pistol, some cash and a gold ring were in the bag. After registering a case, the police team started an investigation into the case. About 100 CCTVs installed at different localities were checked and found a suspect. Police gathered more information about the accused and managed to arrest him. 

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Ghoria, a resident of Gandhi Nagar area of the city. He had buried the pistol of the complainant in front of his house. Police recovered the pistol, Rs 52,000 and bullets from the accused. He told the police that he had dumped the bag stolen from the car in a garbage collection vehicle of IMC. 

He allegedly confessed to stealing a laptop from a car in Nipania and confessed to have committed another such incident in MIG area as well. He is being questioned for other crimes.  

