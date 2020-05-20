Indore: Man arrested for spreading rumour about opening of shops in red zone

Crime branch on Wednesday arrested a man for spreading rumour on social media about opening shops in Red zone. He is booked under section 188 of the IPC and was handed over to Malharganj police station staff for further action.

A team of crime branch is constantly monitoring the social media platforms to keep an eye on the people spreading misleading information. The crime branch team came to know that a fake message is going viral in the WhatsApp group which claimed that the district magistrate has given permission to traders to open shops in the red zone. The list of shops and the time of their opening is also mentioned in the message. Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the message was completely fake and confusing to people so the crime branch started a search for the person who was spreading rumour and managed to arrest him within hours. The accused was identified as Anil Chelani, a resident of Mahesh Girdhar Nagar area of the city.

Indore police appealed the public not to rely on any unconfirmed news stories nor circulate such rumours otherwise legal action will be taken against them. Immediately inform the police helpline number 7049124444, 7049124445 of Indore Police if people find any objectionable message or rumour on the social media. The identity of the informer will be kept confidential.