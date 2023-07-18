 Indore: Maharshi Gautam Trust Distribute Rs 4.35L Scholarship
The programme held Maharshi Gautam Ashram Airport Road. Chief guest of the programme was Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 02:27 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maharshi Gautam Education and Charitable Trust distributed scholarship of Rs 4.35 lakh to 86 needy and orphan students of Shri Gurjar Goud Brahmin community.

The programme held Maharshi Gautam Ashram Airport Road. Chief guest of the programme was Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav. The special guests were Radheshyam Sharma national president of Vipra Foundation and Kunal Mishra, president Vipra Foundation, Madhya Pradesh. On this occasion Satyanarayan Sharma patron of Gurjar Goud Maha Sabha, Vishnu Vyas, president of Maha Sabha, Virendra Vyas, former director of IDA, founder trustees Nandkumar Tiwari and Radheshyam Upadhyay, former district and sessions judge Omprakash Sharma were present.

Earlier, the participants paid tribute to late Kishanlal Sharma and Vaidhyaraj Chandiprasad Trivedi.

