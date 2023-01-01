Indore: Maha Aarti marks New Year at Khajrana Ganesh temple 

Lord Ganesh Temple, Khajrana |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Khajrana Ganesh temple of the city celebrated the New Year, wherein the priest of the temple performed ‘Maha Aarti’ in the sanctum sanctorum at midnight. The doors were closed at 11 pm for devotees like every other day and everybody was barred from entering the temple premises.

The temple authorities said, “If a lot of crowds is observed, then we will open the gates at 4 am in the morning.” Since the corona period, the doors of the temple are closed at 11 pm. The same system will remain this year as well. The priest of the temple Pt Ashok Bhatt said, “On December 31 there will be a late night aarti, and this aarti will be performed by the priest. No other devotee will get entry.”

Devotees will walk in 4 queues simultaneously

Special arrangements have also been made in the temple for darshan on the first day of the New Year. In view of the crowd of devotees, four lines will be run simultaneously. Entry will be available from the main gate of the temple, in front of the prasad shops. and the devotees will go out from the second gate.

200 volunteers ready to handle arrangements

The temple has prepared 200 new volunteers for the Til Chaturthi fair and Teej festival on the first day of the year. Along with this, 100 city security committee members, 60 temple guards, and the police will handle the arrangements during the New Year.