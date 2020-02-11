Indore: Madhya Pradesh's biggest super-specialty hospital to be ready by March

Indore: The state’s biggest and state-of-the-art 501-bed super specialty hospital will be ready by March this year. Funded by Centre, the 10-storeyed hospital located along Dhakkanwala Kua Road is being built at cost of Rs 237 crore. Divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi along with doctors inspected the hospital on Tuesday. While inspecting hospital’s construction work, Tripathi directed to complete the remaining work on time.

Those present on the occasion included Mahatma Gandhi Medical College dean Dr Jyoti Bindal and Dr AD Bhatnagar. The hospital will have six ICUs and 10 operation theaters equipped with latest technology instruments. The hospital will have special arrangements for nephrology, urology, cardiac surgery, bypass, other cardiovascular treatment, neurology, neuro surgery etc. It will also have facility for organ transplant.