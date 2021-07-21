Indore: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission issues admit cards of state service examinations 2020

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued admit cards of state service preliminary examination- 2020 and state forest service exam, which will be conducted on July 25.
For ensuring social distancing among candidates due to Covid-19 crisis, MPPSC has setup a total of 1011 centres for state service preliminary exam.
Of total centres, 64 centres have been reserved for candidates infected with Covid-19. “Maximum number of centres, to be precise 103, has been setup in Indore district. Three centres has been setup for Covid-19 infected persons also in the district,” said an official source.
State service exam will be conducted simultaneously in all 52 divisional/district headquarters of the state in which 3.44 lakh candidates will appear. The MPPSC has increased the number of centres by about 50 per cent despite the fact that 40,000 less number of candidates are taking exams compared to last year. The centres have increased to maintain social distancing among candidates.
The examination will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second session will be held from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm. The distribution of material related to the examination will start from July 17 amidst tight security, which will continue till July 23.
230 exam centres in entire Indore division
In all, 11 special centres have been set up in Indore division for Covid-19 infected persons who are going to take up state service preliminary examination. A total of 230 examination centres have been set up in the division. A total of 760673 applicants will take exams in the division.
According to MPPSC, 38079 applicants will appear in the exam at 102 centres in Indore district, 3619 applicants at 12 centres in Khandwa district, 7116 applicants at 21 centres in Khargone district, 5073 applicants at 14 centres in Jhabua district, 10558 applicants at 38 centres in Dhar district, 7005 applicants at 25 centres Barwani district, 1323 applicants at 5 centres in Burhanpur district while 3900 applicants will appear for exams at 13 centres in Alirajpur district.
Three centres have been set up for those infected with Covid-19 in Indore, two centres in Dhar one each in Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Barwani, Burhanpur and Alirajpur.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)