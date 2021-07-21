Indore: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission issues admit cards of state service examinations 2020

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued admit cards of state service preliminary examination- 2020 and state forest service exam, which will be conducted on July 25.

For ensuring social distancing among candidates due to Covid-19 crisis, MPPSC has setup a total of 1011 centres for state service preliminary exam.

Of total centres, 64 centres have been reserved for candidates infected with Covid-19. “Maximum number of centres, to be precise 103, has been setup in Indore district. Three centres has been setup for Covid-19 infected persons also in the district,” said an official source.

State service exam will be conducted simultaneously in all 52 divisional/district headquarters of the state in which 3.44 lakh candidates will appear. The MPPSC has increased the number of centres by about 50 per cent despite the fact that 40,000 less number of candidates are taking exams compared to last year. The centres have increased to maintain social distancing among candidates.