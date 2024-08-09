Indore: Lord Ganesha Sculpture, Special Arrangements For Students Under Bhanwarkuan Flyover, Says Div Com

Divisional Commissioner inspects the Khajrana Flyover |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The descending arms of the Bhanwarkuwan Flyover which is being constructed by Indore Development Authority, will have special arrangements for students keeping in view their comfort for travelling through public transport.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh who is also chairman of Indore Development Authority, conducted a thorough inspection of the under-construction Bhawarkuan and Khajrana flyovers. On this occasion, the IDA CEO RP Ahirwar informed the divisional commissioner Singh about the progress of both flyovers.

Singh directed concerned IDA officials to make a plan for the beautification of the lower part of the flyover.

He said, 'Since, a large number of student live in Bhanwarkuan area so favourable arrangements shall be made for the students in the lower part of the flyover which includes easy access to BRTS and other public transports.'

He also talked about the possibility of making sculptures related to Lord Ganesha in the lower part of the Khajrana flyover.

Khajrana and Bhanwarkuan flyovers are about 85 and 80 per cent complete respectively. One side of Khajrana Flyover is almost ready for traffic however its electrification work is pending.