Indore: Lights, Camera, Action… at Holkar College and Old GDC

Indore: Despite a holiday on Sunday, Government Holkar Science College and Old GDC were open as cast and crew of web series The Shuttlecock Murder reached the campuses for shooting.

Shooting of Dream World Movie and Production's web series has been going on in the city for a few days. Web series scenes have been filmed in Lalbagh Palace before cast and crew turned to Holkar College and Old GDC. It is being said that the web series is based on love triangle between badminton player Syed Modi, his wife Amita Modi and Amethi's popular politician Sanjay Singh.

Bhagwat Lab at Holkar College was made the Operation Theater of Lucknow. The production was looking for a historical building for some scenes. Holkar College of the city was chosen for this. The scene was to be shot in the afternoon, so Sunday was chosen as campuses would be empty due to holiday. Holkar College principal Dr Suresh Silawat said that the production house had received permission from the district administration to shoot on college campus. Old GDC principal Prof Sumitra Vaskel said, "There has been a shooting in only one hall of the college. For that, fee was charged from the production house."