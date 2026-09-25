Indore leads Madhya Pradesh Elite Education World India School Rankings

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than four in five Madhya Pradesh day schools featured in the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) are based in Indore or Bhopal, with Indore leading the state's elite tier.

Daly College and Emerald Heights International School, both in Indore, received five-star and three-star ratings, respectively, in the Ivy League category. Gwalior's Scindia School and Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya received three stars each.

In the co-ed day-cum-boarding category, The Sanskaar Valley School, Bhopal, ranked No 1 nationally. Delhi Public School, Rau, and Shri Ram Centennial School were among Indore's leading entries.

The EWISR covers 4,500 schools across 34 cities and 22 states, based on a survey of 18,000 respondents assessing 14 parameters, including teacher competence, infrastructure, sports and mental health services.

MP At A Glance

Ivy League: Daly College, Indore — five stars; Emerald Heights International School, Indore — three stars; Scindia School and Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, Gwalior — three stars each.

Co-ed day-cum-boarding: The Sanskaar Valley School, Bhopal — No 1 nationally.

Co-ed day: The Shishukunj International School leads MP and ranks 29th nationally, followed in the state by DPS Indore and New Digamber Public School.

Girls' and boys' day: Queens' College, Indore, leads the girls' category, while Campion School, Bhopal, leads the boys' category.

Other categories: Choithram International, Indore, leads international day schools, while Model Higher Secondary School, Bhopal, ranks eighth nationally among state government schools.

Philanthropy: SP Jain Gurukul School, Sagar, ranks eighth nationally.

Stakeholder View

“Annual evaluations force managements to look beyond standard academic pass percentages toward balanced learning environments.” — UK Jha, CBSE Coordinator

“Investing in teacher training directly translates into improved student engagement.” — Manoj Bajpai, CBSE Resource Person

“Parents look for institutions that balance strong foundational values with sports and co-curricular infrastructure.” — CK Sabeesh, Naval Officer

“Parents today prioritise environments where creative expression and mental health support are given equal weight.” — Akanksha Agrawal, Artist

“Seeing schools evaluated on parameters like alumni quality gives families a clearer picture.” — DP Shrivastava, Grandfather