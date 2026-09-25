Indore High Court Upholds ₹25,000 Late Fee For Delayed ADPO Applications

Indore High Court Upholds Rs 25,000 Late Fee For Delayed ADPO Applications | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the Rs 25,000 late fee prescribed by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) for delayed applications for assistant district public prosecution officer (ADPO) recruitment.

Justice Pavan Kumar Dwivedi dismissed Mohammad Rizwan's petition on Sep 22, saying he had failed to give a plausible explanation for missing the deadline.

Under the MPPSC advertisement dated March 10, applications were due by May 8. A Rs 3,000 late fee applied from May 9 to 15, while applications submitted between May 16 and Sep 23 attracted a Rs 25,000 fee.

Rizwan challenged the Rs 25,000 fee as exorbitant. The High Court, however, noted that he had cited only “unavoidable personal reasons and circumstances beyond his control” without giving a concrete reason for the delay.

The court accepted MPPSC's submission that progressively higher late fees were meant to discourage delayed applications and dismissed the petition.

It also rejected an intervention application, observing that an intervenor may support or oppose the petitioner's relief but cannot seek relief for himself.