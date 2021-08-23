Indore: Lalwani offers prayers to Holy Chhadi of Lord Shiva

Indore: Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, on Monday, offered prayers to the Holy Stick of Baba Amarnath at Pahalgam in Kashmir. He prayed for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the country.

Lalwani said that it was a privilege to have a darshan of—and worship—the Holy Stick at the Shiv-Gauri Temple in Pahalgam. He said, “I’ve prayed to the Lord for the end of corona and for happiness, peace and prosperity of the nation.

The Holy Chhadi has great religious and mythological significance. It is believed that Lord Shiva’s supernatural powers reside in this Holy Chhadi and Lord Shiva, himself, gave it to Maharishi Kashyap and ordered it to be brought to Baba Amarnath every year. The Holy Stick is flown from Srinagar to Pahalgam on the day of Vyas Purnima to mark the formal start of the Amarnath Yatra.

Later, after being worshipped at various temples and akharas, the Chhadi reaches Baba Amarnath’s cave on the day of Raksha Bandhan and the journey ends after the stick is worshipped.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:58 PM IST