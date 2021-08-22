Indore MP Lalwani ties rakshasutra to soldiers at LOC, celebrates Rakshabandhan with Kashmiri Pandits

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament from Indore seat, Shankar Lalwani tied rakshasutras to the soldiers posted on the India-Pakistan border and celebrated Rakshabandhan with Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday.

The rakshasutras were sent by women of Indore to the soldiers whose sacrifice, penance and bravery keeps India safe.

The soldiers thanked the sisters of Indore for the rakshasutra and said that they get strength from the affection of the sisters.

“It was a wonderful experience to celebrate the festival with these brave soldiers who are living away from their families,” Lalwani said.

Lalwani also celebrated Rakshabandhan with Kashmiri Pandits. Daughter of a Kashmiri Pandit family tied rakhi to Lalwani. He gave her gifts and best wishes.

“After revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the holy land of Rishi Kashyap has been freed from terror and the return of Kashmiri Pandit families to the valley is a happy sign,” he said.

The MP said that a few years back it was difficult to even imagine that they would get the privilege of celebrating Rakshabandhan with any Kashmiri Pandit family in the valley, but it has been possible due to the strong will of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ Indore: MGM Medical College to send random samples to NCDC to ensure testing accuracy

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 04:38 PM IST