Indore Labourer Dies After Falling From 4th Floor Of Under-Construction Building |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old labourer died after falling from the fourth floor of an under-construction building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Wednesday. The accident occurred when the labourer lost his balance while removing wooden planks (shuttering) after completing plastering work. The injured worker was rushed to a hospital by his colleagues. He later died while undergoing treatment at MY Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Lost Balance While Removing Wooden Planks

The incident took place at a construction site near Marimata Square. The deceased was identified as Sunil (34), son of Munshilal, a resident of Bholaram Marg in Sarvanand Nagar.

Sunil was working on the fourth floor of the under-construction building. After completing the plastering work, he was removing wooden planks when he suddenly lost his balance and fell headfirst.

Fellow Workers Took Him To 3 Hospitals

Immediately after Sunil fell from the fourth floor, his colleagues rushed him to a nearby hospital.

He was later referred to Aurobindo Hospital. From there, he was taken by ambulance to MY Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday morning.

The worker who died in Indore was undergoing treatment for severe injuries. His body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination at the district hospital.

Sunil Was A Native Of Khandwa

According to his family members, Sunil originally belonged to Khandwa district. His father, Munshilal, also works as a labourer. Sunil was unmarried.

After receiving information about the Indore labourer death, his family members reached the hospital. The police registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.

The Sadar Bazar police are investigating the Marimata Square accident and other circumstances surrounding the incident.

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