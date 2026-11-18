Triple Murder In MP: Husband, Wife And Son Found Dead Inside House In Sehore's Budhni; Police Launch Probe |

Budhni Murder News: A shocking triple murder case has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. The bodies of a husband, his wife and their son were found inside their house on Wednesday morning. All three had suffered severe head injuries. The incident has triggered fear and panic in the area.

The incident took place in Budhni town of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Meena, his wife Radha and their son Ashwin Meena, all residents of Ward No. 12. Police suspect that unidentified assailants killed the family on Tuesday night while they were asleep.

After receiving information, SDOP Ravi Sharma and SHO Sunil Thakur reached the spot with a police team. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to collect evidence and examine the crime scene.

Neighbours Discover Bodies Inside House

According to local residents, the family kept seven to eight goats at their home. On Wednesday morning, neighbours became suspicious when the house remained locked for a long time and the goats started making noise.

The goats had managed to come outside, but no family member was seen. When neighbours looked inside the house, they found the three bodies lying in a pool of blood.

The Budhni triple murder case came to light after neighbours alerted the police.

Family Had Not Been Seen Since Monday

Rakesh Meena owned a footwear shop at the local vegetable market. According to residents, he had been recovering at home after his leg fractured in an auto-rickshaw accident on Budhni Bridge during Navratri.

Due to the injury, he was unable to visit his shop. Locals said the family was last seen on Monday around noon.

Police Investigate Possible Motive In Madhya Pradesh Triple Murder

A large crowd gathered outside the house after news of the Sehore triple murder spread across the town. Police personnel have been deployed in the area.

SDOP Ravi Sharma confirmed that all three victims had deep head injuries. He said the motive behind the Budhni murder case remains unclear.

Police are investigating possible angles, including old enmity and robbery. They are questioning local residents and examining CCTV footage to identify the accused. The investigation is underway.

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