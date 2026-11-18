Bhopal Water Contamination Row Deepens As BMC Questions E. Coli Report, Sends Over 80 Samples For Testing | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought a certified copy of the water testing report from Vaishali Nagar resident Vivek Rai, who claimed the presence of E. coli bacteria in RO water.

The civic body has also asked him to provide details of when, where and how the water samples were collected to verify the contamination claim.

BMC officials said the report, which has sparked controversy, neither bears a seal nor a signature. Moreover, it does not specify the exact location from where the water samples were collected.

Following complaints about the presence of E. coli in water at a household in Vaishali Nagar, BMC has been investigating the water supply across the area for the past three days.

The civic body said no E. coli has been detected so far, while on-the-spot tests have also found the water to be clean. The corporation has also obtained a 'panchnama' from residents.

BMC Additional Commissioner Tanmay Vashisht Sharma once again visited Vaishali Nagar. He collected water samples from homes in person, interacted with residents and had the entire area's cleanliness checked.

For four days, a controversy has erupted following claims of E. coli bacteria in the water of a home in Vaishali Nagar. Teams, including municipal officials, have been going door-to-door throughout the area to collect water samples.

A delegation of Congress corporators visited the municipal headquarters, Atal Bhawan, met BMC commissioner RP Ahirwar and submitted a memorandum regarding this matter.

Over 80 water samples sent to lab

BMC superintendent engineer Udit Garg stated that, following a complaint from Vaishali Nagar, BMC teams have been collecting water samples door-to-door for three days.

So far, more than 80 samples have been sent to the lab. On-the-spot testing revealed the water to be clear and free of any contaminants. Chlorine was also found in adequate quantities.

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